Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405) Price Target Decreased by 9.88% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an decrease of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 2.25 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.72 to a high of 2.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.52% from the latest reported closing price of 1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 405 is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 139,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,733K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,403K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 15.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,675K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23,705K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,240K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 17.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,384K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,775K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 17.14% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 10,826K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 14.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.