Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405) Price Target Decreased by 13.50% to 1.75

The average one-year price target for Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405) has been revised to 1.75 / share. This is an decrease of 13.50% from the prior estimate of 2.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.57 to a high of 2.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.11% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust Maintains 6.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 405 is 0.05%, a decrease of 56.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 140,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,733K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,403K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 15.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,675K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23,705K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,240K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 17.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,384K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,775K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 17.14% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 10,826K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 405 by 14.49% over the last quarter.

