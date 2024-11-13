Yuexiu Property’s Strategic Land Transaction in Guangzhou

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co has entered into a significant transaction involving the repossession of the Guangzhou Daganwei land parcels by Guangzhou LDC for RMB1.53 billion. This transaction, classified as discloseable, reflects a strategic move in the property market, though its completion depends on certain conditions being fulfilled. Investors in Yuexiu Property are advised to monitor the situation closely due to its potential implications on the company’s stock.

