News & Insights

Stocks

Yuexiu Property Secures HK$500 Million Loan Facility

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co has secured a HK$500 million revolving loan facility through its subsidiary, Leading Affluence Limited, guaranteed by the parent company. The loan agreement includes conditions that could trigger an event of default if Yue Xiu Enterprises, the controlling shareholder, reduces its stake in Yuexiu Property below 30%. Currently, Yue Xiu holds about 44% of the company’s issued shares.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.