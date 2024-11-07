Yuexiu Property Secures HK$500 Million Loan Facility

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co has secured a HK$500 million revolving loan facility through its subsidiary, Leading Affluence Limited, guaranteed by the parent company. The loan agreement includes conditions that could trigger an event of default if Yue Xiu Enterprises, the controlling shareholder, reduces its stake in Yuexiu Property below 30%. Currently, Yue Xiu holds about 44% of the company’s issued shares.

