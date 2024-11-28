Yuexiu Property Explores Subsidiary Equity Sale

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Property Co is considering selling equity interests in a subsidiary through a public tender, which could potentially lead to a significant transaction depending on the final buyer. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial adjustments and might require further shareholder approval. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the disposal may or may not proceed.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.