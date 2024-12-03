News & Insights

Stocks

Yuexiu Property Expands with Strategic Guangzhou Land Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Property Co. has successfully acquired a prime land parcel in Haizhu District, Guangzhou, for RMB1.9 billion. The site, located near key educational, medical, and commercial facilities, is intended for residential development, enhancing Yuexiu’s strategic presence in the region. This acquisition is expected to bolster the company’s quality land bank.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.