Yuexiu Property Expands with Strategic Guangzhou Land Acquisition

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Property Co. has successfully acquired a prime land parcel in Haizhu District, Guangzhou, for RMB1.9 billion. The site, located near key educational, medical, and commercial facilities, is intended for residential development, enhancing Yuexiu’s strategic presence in the region. This acquisition is expected to bolster the company’s quality land bank.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.