YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD (123) Price Target Decreased by 5.13% to 13.05

The average one-year price target for YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD (123) has been revised to 13.05 / share. This is an decrease of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 13.76 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.82 to a high of 16.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from the latest reported closing price of 9.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 123 is 0.17%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 142,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,630K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 123 by 40.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,490K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 123 by 45.09% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,494K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,110K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 123 by 37.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,021K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,204K shares, representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 123 by 31.96% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 8,778K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,695K shares, representing a decrease of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 123 by 24.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.