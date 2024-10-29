News & Insights

Yues International Unveils Board of Directors and Leadership

October 29, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Yues International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1529) has released an update.

Yues International Holdings Group Limited has announced its board of directors, consisting of nine members with Mr. Le Kang serving as Chairman and Mr. Li Zhigang as CEO. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, highlighting the company’s commitment to governance with specialized committees for audit, remuneration, and nomination.

