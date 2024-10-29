Yues International Unveils Board of Directors and Leadership

Yues International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1529) has released an update.

Yues International Holdings Group Limited has announced its board of directors, consisting of nine members with Mr. Le Kang serving as Chairman and Mr. Li Zhigang as CEO. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, highlighting the company’s commitment to governance with specialized committees for audit, remuneration, and nomination.

For further insights into HK:1529 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.