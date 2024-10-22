Yues International Expands with Strategic Land Acquisition

Yues International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1529) has released an update.

Yues International Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiary, has secured land use rights in Jiangxi Province, China, for approximately RMB10 million. The land will be developed into a logistics industry park focused on traditional Chinese medicine, aiming to enhance warehousing services and diversify the company’s business operations. This strategic acquisition is expected to drive long-term growth and profitability for the company.

For further insights into HK:1529 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.