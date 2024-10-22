News & Insights

Yues International Expands with Strategic Land Acquisition

October 22, 2024

Yues International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1529) has released an update.

Yues International Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiary, has secured land use rights in Jiangxi Province, China, for approximately RMB10 million. The land will be developed into a logistics industry park focused on traditional Chinese medicine, aiming to enhance warehousing services and diversify the company’s business operations. This strategic acquisition is expected to drive long-term growth and profitability for the company.

