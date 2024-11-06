News & Insights

Yues International Approves Share Consolidation Move

November 06, 2024

Yues International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1529) has released an update.

Yues International Holdings Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at their extraordinary general meeting on November 6, 2024, to consolidate every ten of its shares into one. This share consolidation aims to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially enhancing market perception and trading efficiency. Investors may find this move significant as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

