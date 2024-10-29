Yues International Announces Executive Director Resignation

Yues International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1529) has released an update.

Yues International Holdings Group Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Li Jiali from his role as an executive director due to other work commitments, effective October 29, 2024. Mr. Li leaves on good terms with no disagreements with the company’s board. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s contributions during his tenure.

