Yue Yuen’s AGM: Full Slate of Resolutions Approved

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with significant shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.7 per share, re-election of directors, and authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder confidence and the company’s commitment to its proposed corporate actions.

