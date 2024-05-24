News & Insights

Stocks

Yue Yuen’s AGM: Full Slate of Resolutions Approved

May 24, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with significant shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.7 per share, re-election of directors, and authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder confidence and the company’s commitment to its proposed corporate actions.

For further insights into HK:0551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUEIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.