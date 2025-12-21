Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIF) Price Target Decreased by 13.04% to 2.07

The average one-year price target for Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCPK:YUEIF) has been revised to $2.07 / share. This is a decrease of 13.04% from the prior estimate of $2.38 dated November 20, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $3.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.71% from the latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yue Yuen Industrial. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 12.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUEIF is 0.11%, an increase of 23.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.28% to 121,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,139K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares , representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUEIF by 13.63% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 8,951K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,296K shares , representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUEIF by 9.91% over the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,770K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,232K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,088K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUEIF by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,928K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,116K shares , representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUEIF by 4.50% over the last quarter.

