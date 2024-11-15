News & Insights

Yue Yuen Industrial Shifts Registrar for Hong Kong Shares

November 15, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited has announced a change to its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective December 16, 2024, transitioning to Tricor Investor Services Limited. This move requires shareholders to lodge share transfer applications with the new registrar from the effective date. Investors should note the updated office for collecting share certificates after December 13, 2024.

