Yue Yuen Industrial Reports Strong Nine-Month Profit

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited reported an unaudited profit of approximately $331.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company achieved a revenue of $6.08 billion, reflecting growth compared to the previous year. These results highlight Yue Yuen’s ability to enhance profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.
