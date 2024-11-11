News & Insights

Yue Yuen Industrial Reports Strong Nine-Month Profit

November 11, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited reported an unaudited profit of approximately $331.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company achieved a revenue of $6.08 billion, reflecting growth compared to the previous year. These results highlight Yue Yuen’s ability to enhance profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

