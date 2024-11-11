Yue Yuen Industrial Reports Strong Nine-Month Profit

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited reported an unaudited profit of approximately $331.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company achieved a revenue of $6.08 billion, reflecting growth compared to the previous year. These results highlight Yue Yuen’s ability to enhance profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

For further insights into HK:0551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.