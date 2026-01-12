Markets

Yue Yuen Industrial Announces Consolidated Revenue Report For December

January 12, 2026 — 12:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIF.PK), Monday announced monthly consolidated revenue report.

Net consolidated operating revenue for December amounted to $644.49 million, whereas net consolidated accumulative operating income for twelve months stood at $8,031.4 million.

The company noted that net consolidated operating revenue for December declined 5.8 percent from the previous year.

Currently, YUEIF.PK is trading at $1.95, up 18.18 percent on the OTC Markets.

