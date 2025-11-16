Yubico AB (YUBCF) Price Target Decreased by 30.14% to 14.91

The average one-year price target for Yubico AB (OTCPK:YUBCF) has been revised to $14.91 / share. This is a decrease of 30.14% from the prior estimate of $21.34 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.66 to a high of $17.79 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.15% from the latest reported closing price of $23.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yubico AB. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUBCF is 0.20%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.84% to 2,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,100K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 325K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBCF by 25.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 299K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBCF by 34.26% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBCF by 33.14% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 157K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 22.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUBCF by 8.43% over the last quarter.

