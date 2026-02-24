Yubico AB (OM:YUBICO) Price Target Decreased by 15.00% to 86.70

The average one-year price target for Yubico AB (OM:YUBICO) has been revised to 86,70 kr / share. This is a decrease of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 102,00 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65,65 kr to a high of 105,00 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.10% from the latest reported closing price of 49,80 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yubico AB. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 42.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUBICO is 0.01%, an increase of 94.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.58% to 1,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,100K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 299K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 34.26% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 33.14% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 35.64% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 32.36% over the last quarter.

