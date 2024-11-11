Yuasa Trading Reports Profit Decline Amidst Sales Growth

Yuasa Trading Co., Ltd. (JP:8074) has released an update.

Yuasa Trading Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, but experienced a significant drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 43.2% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company has maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with expectations of a moderate growth in operating and ordinary profits.

