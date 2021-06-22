Yuanta Securities Rings Nasdaq’s Closing Bell

Yuanta Securities, a leading brokerage firm in Taiwan, rang Nasdaq’s closing bell on June 22 to celebrate becoming the first Taiwan broker to offer Nasdaq’s real-time market data to all of its local clients. This collaboration gives investors in Asia greater access to U.S. equities, and builds upon the years-long partnership between Yuanta Securities and Nasdaq.

Yuanta Securities, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yuanta Financial Holdings, is the largest brokerage in Taiwan. And starting this month, Yuanta Securities announced that it would offer Nasdaq Basic to not only its local clients in Taiwan, but also to clients in Hong Kong and South Korea. In the past, real-time data was only offered to selected clients, while delayed data was given to the rest.

This comes as Taiwan saw the number of trading accounts opened by brokerage firms surge by nearly 30%, while transaction volume increased by more than 50% in 2020. U.S. stocks, ETFs and bonds accounted for around 70% of the overall trading volume, highlighting investors’ ballooning interest in the U.S. market.

Yuanta Securities and Nasdaq’s partnership spans back to 2018 when Yuanta Securities started offering U.S. real-time data. The following year, Yuanta Securities became the first Taiwanese broker that was hosted on the Nasdaq Tower, and in 2020 during the pandemic, Yuanta Securities announced its commitment to join hands with authorities to help “flatten the curve” on the Nasdaq Tower.

“As a pioneer in the market, Yuanta, being the very 1st broker in Taiwan, offers real-time data U.S. securities trading service for all of their retail and institutional investors, empowering them with transparency and accessibility to the U.S. equities market,” said Oliver Albers, senior vice president and global head of Data at Nasdaq. “Congratulations again to Yuanta Securities, who has been the market leader in Taiwan for decades. Nasdaq looks forward to supporting you in your continued success.”

“Working with Nasdaq – one of the leading U.S. exchanges – creates strong synergy and visibility for Yuanta Securities among the Taiwanese investment community,” Yuanta Securities said on its partnership with Nasdaq in 2019. “It helps Yuanta Securities to have richest source of data and also be able to bundle with international connection.”

Watch Yuanta Securities’ General Manager Bobby Hwang’s interview with Nasdaq’s Jill Malandrino on TradeTalks where they discuss why the Taiwan’s stock market index (TAIEX) has been one of the top performing indexes globally during the pandemic and Yuanta Securities’ plans to pursue overseas expansion opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.