YuanShengTai Dairy Farm to Adjust Revenue Limits

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm (HK:1431) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited is set to increase its revenue dependency limit on Feihe Dairy Group from 90% to 96% for the next two years, as shareholders prepare to vote on this adjustment at their upcoming special general meeting. This move reflects the company’s strategic alignment with one of its major partners, indicating significant collaboration in the coming years. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s revenue dynamics.

For further insights into HK:1431 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.