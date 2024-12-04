News & Insights

Stocks

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm to Adjust Revenue Limits

December 04, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm (HK:1431) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited is set to increase its revenue dependency limit on Feihe Dairy Group from 90% to 96% for the next two years, as shareholders prepare to vote on this adjustment at their upcoming special general meeting. This move reflects the company’s strategic alignment with one of its major partners, indicating significant collaboration in the coming years. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s revenue dynamics.

For further insights into HK:1431 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.