Yuanbao Inc. Reports 43.8% Revenue Growth and 122.1% Increase in Net Income for Q1 2025

Yuanbao Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB970.1 million, up 43.8%, with net income increasing 122.1%.

Yuanbao Inc., a leading online insurance distributor in China, reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues reaching RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), a 43.8% increase from the previous year. Net income saw a remarkable rise of 122.1% to RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), resulting in a net income margin of 30.4%, up from 19.7% in the prior year. The number of new policies sold increased by 21.3% to 6.8 million. The company continues to enhance its technology, implementing advanced language models for efficient operations and expanding its data analytics capabilities. Chairman Mr. Rui Fang emphasized the significance of the Nasdaq listing and ongoing R&D investments aimed at improving consumer services. CFO Mr. Ray Wan highlighted solid financial performance, underlining Yuanbao's competitive position in China's online health insurance sector and its focus on sustainable growth.

Potential Positives

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 reached RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), representing a 43.8% year-over-year increase.

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), reflecting a 122.1% increase from the prior year period.

The number of new policies purchased increased by 21.3%, demonstrating growth in consumer adoption and market penetration.

The Company is continuously enhancing its technological capabilities, including advancements in artificial intelligence and multi-modal applications, aimed at improving operational efficiency and customer service experience.

Potential Negatives

General and administrative expenses increased by 50.7% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that might pressure profit margins.

Research and development expenses grew by 104.5%, which, while reflective of investment in growth, could signal potential unsustainable spending if not matched by equivalent revenue growth.

The company reported an accumulated deficit of RMB 1.3 billion, which may raise concerns about its long-term financial health and operational viability.

FAQ

What were Yuanbao's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues in Q1 2025 were RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), up 43.8% from Q1 2024.

How much did Yuanbao's net income grow in Q1 2025?

Net income increased 122.1% in Q1 2025, totaling RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million).

What innovations has Yuanbao implemented recently?

The company has introduced intelligent quality inspection agents and enhanced retrieval-augmented generation capabilities for better service.

How many new insurance policies did Yuanbao issue in Q1 2025?

Yuanbao issued 6.8 million new policies in Q1 2025, a 21.3% increase from the previous year.

What is Yuanbao's commitment for future growth?

Yuanbao aims to invest in R&D, optimize its consumer service cycle, and deepen partnerships with insurers for sustained growth.

BEIJING, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuanbao Inc. (“Yuanbao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YB), a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights











Total revenues



in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), representing a 43.8% increase from RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2024.



Net income



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), representing a 122.1% increase from RMB132.9 million in the same period of 2024.



Net income margin



in the first quarter of 2025 was 30.4%, compared with 19.7% in the same period of 2024.



Net operating cash inflow



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB425.1 million (US$58.6 million).



Number of new policies







1





in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.8 million, representing a 21.3% increase from 5.6 million in the same period of 2024.













Recent Developments









Leveraging the latest large language model (“LLM”) capabilities:









YB Agents







.



The Company has implemented an intelligent quality inspection Agent, capable of autonomously planning and coordinating multiple inspection tasks. This enables rapid deployment and reuse across complex scenarios, significantly enhancing inspection efficiency. The Company is also developing agents across other operational areas to improve process efficiency.









Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Enhancements







.



The Company has addressed the limitations of LLMs in processing specialized professional knowledge by integrating a specialized insurance knowledge database with RAG, resulting in more accurate responses to consumer insurance inquiries.









Multi-Modal Applications







.



The Company is implementing multi-modal capabilities to broaden its interaction methods, seamlessly combining text, images, and other data types to promote more convenient and efficient insurance services.







Leveraging the latest large language model (“LLM”) capabilities:



In terms of the Company’s full consumer service cycle engine (recommendation models), as of the end of March, the Company had developed more than 4,700 models capable of analysis across more than 5,100 labels, an increase of 600 models and 1,000 labels from a year ago.











“Achieving our Nasdaq listing marks the most significant strategic milestone in Yuanbao’s growth since our founding in 2019,” said Mr. Rui Fang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yuanbao. “In the first quarter of 2025, we reported a substantial increase in revenue and net income, with all core operational metrics demonstrating double-digit year-over-year growth. Notably, the number of new policies increased by 21.3% compared with the prior year period. In technology, we continued to upgrade our full consumer service cycle engine and expand large language model applications across the entire business process. These advancements have remarkably enhanced both the efficiency and user experience of post-sale services, particularly in claim processing. As of the end of March, we had developed over 4,700 models capable of analysis across more than 5,100 labels, an increase of 600 models and 1,000 labels from a year ago. These developments have led to more accurate predictions and significantly improved operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are committed to increasing investment in R&D to better serve evolving consumer needs. We will also focus on optimizing the full consumer service cycle, deepening strategic collaborations with insurance partners, and creating long-term value for shareholders.”





Mr. Ray Wan, Chief Financial Officer of Yuanbao, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong start to 2025, fueled by stellar financial and operational performance in the first quarter. Our total revenues reached a record RMB970.1 million, marking a 43.8% year-over-year increase, underpinned by the strength and efficiency of our engine. Additionally, we continued to improve our profitability, with net income growing 122.1% and net income margin expanding by 10.7 percentage points to 30.4%, compared with the prior year period. These solid results underscore Yuanbao’s leadership in China’s fast-growing online health insurance industry, where we leverage our core technological strengths to pursue growth while maintaining profitability. We remain confident that our healthy financial position and robust cash reserves will support our strategic initiatives, enhance our competitive advantage, and enable us to explore new opportunities for sustainable future growth.”





1 The number of new policies for a given period represents the total number of both short-term and long-term insurance policies purchased by the Company’s insurance consumers during that period.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Total Revenues.



Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), representing a 43.8% increase from RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by significant increases in revenues from both insurance distribution services and system services.







Insurance Distribution Services.



Revenues from insurance distribution services in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB321.8 million (US$44.3 million), representing a 45.0% increase from RMB221.9 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was mainly due to an increase in the number of policies purchased by insurance consumers on Yuanbao’s platform, partly driven by the Company’s enhanced targeted marketing efforts.







System Services.



Revenues from system services in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB647.0 million (US$89.2 million), representing a 43.2% increase from RMB451.7 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Company’s enhanced ability to provide partnered insurance carriers more effective marketing services and accurate analytics services, enabled by the Company’s continuously improving full consumer service cycle engine. Additionally, the increase was attributable to an expanded provision of system services to both existing and newly acquired partnered insurance carriers.







Others.



Revenues from other services in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), representing a 27.8% increase from RMB1.0 million in the same period of 2024.







Total Operating Costs and Expenses.



Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB680.6 million (US$93.8 million), representing a 24.1% increase from RMB548.6 million in the same period of 2024.







Operations and Support Expenses.



Operations and support expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB44.8 million (US$6.2 million), representing a 16.8% increase from RMB38.3 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by business growth.







Selling and Marketing Expenses



. Selling and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB493.2 million (US$68.0 million), representing a 15.0% increase from RMB428.9 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to enhanced efforts to attract new consumers and retain existing consumers.







General and Administrative Expenses.



General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB66.6 million (US$9.2 million), representing a 50.7% increase from RMB44.2 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher salary and benefits expenses.







Research and Development Expenses.



Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB76.1 million (US$10.5 million), representing a 104.5% increase from RMB37.2 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to intensified research and development efforts and an expansion in R&D personnel, aimed at reinforcing the Company’s leadership position as a technology-driven online insurance distributor.







Investment Income.



Investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB6.9 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB0.1 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily due to higher gains from short-term investments.







Net Income and Net Income Margin.



Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), representing a 122.1% increase from RMB132.9 million in the same period of 2024. Net income margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 30.4%, compared with 19.7% in the same period of 2024.







Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income







2







and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Margin.



Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB312.2 million (US$43.0 million), representing a 103.2% increase from RMB153.6 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 32.2%, compared with 22.8% in the same period of 2024.







Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.







3





Basic net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB17.87 (US$2.46), compared with RMB4.97 in the same period of 2024. Diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB6.46 (US$0.89), compared with RMB2.95 in the same period of 2024.







Cash Position and Cash Flow







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.77 billion (US$381.3 million), compared with RMB2.34 billion as of December 31, 2024.





In the first quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB425.1 million (US$58.6 million).





2 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.





3 Each ADS represents six of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share.







Exchange Rate







This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.







Conference Call







The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2025 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter of 2025.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa888df307303472fb71951c383b5a7ba







Participants should complete online registration using the link provided above at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



ir.yb-inc.com



.







About Yuanbao Inc.







Yuanbao Inc. is a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, committed to protecting health and well-being through innovative technology. Leveraging its proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies, Yuanbao delivers customized insurance solutions from its partnered insurance carriers to over ten million insurance consumers throughout the entire insurance lifecycle, ranging from personalized recommendations to post-sales services. Through deep collaboration with insurance carriers and the use of data-driven insights, Yuanbao empowers carriers to tailor flagship products, enhances consumer engagement, and drives scalable and efficient distribution.





For more information, please visit:



ir.yb-inc.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).





The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin, in evaluating the Company’s operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expense, and adjusted net income margin represents adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider it in isolation. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Adjusted net income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure to the Company’s data.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Yuanbao may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yuanbao’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yuanbao’s mission, goals and strategies; Yuanbao’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the insurance industry in China; Yuanbao’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Yuanbao’s expectations regarding its relationships with consumers, insurance carriers and other partners; competition in the industry and relevant government policies and regulations relating to insurance industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yuanbao’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yuanbao does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:





Yuanbao Inc.





E-mail:



ir@yb-inc.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Hui Fan





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



yb@thepiacentegroup.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



yb@thepiacentegroup.com





















YUANBAO INC.









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of December 31,









2024













As of March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB









USD













ASSETS





































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents









1,904,674









2,236,013





308,131









Time deposits









80,000









80,000





11,024









Restricted cash









15,000









15,000





2,067









Short-term investments









336,217









435,708





60,042









Accounts receivable, net









260,958









332,586





45,832









Prepayments and other current assets, net









75,964









44,991





6,200











Total current assets













2,672,813













3,144,298









433,296













Non-current assets:































Property and equipment, net









4,896









5,087





701









Intangible assets, net









58,049









58,026





7,996









Right-of-use assets









19,335









16,171





2,228









Deferred tax assets, net









6,936









7,045





971









Other non-current assets, net









17,611









17,611





2,427











Total non-current assets













106,827













103,940









14,323













TOTAL ASSETS













2,779,640













3,248,238









447,619













LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities:































Accounts payable









10,676









20,730





2,857









Contract liabilities









117,649









95,405





13,147









Salary and welfare payable









160,690









159,426





21,969









Taxes payable









51,359









51,173





7,052









Current lease liabilities









13,447









13,548





1,867









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









586,990









758,236





104,487











Total current liabilities













940,811













1,098,518









151,379













Non-current liabilities:































Non-current lease liabilities









5,714









2,297





317









Deferred tax liabilities, net









46,030









48,473





6,680











Total non-current liabilities













51,744













50,770









6,997













TOTAL LIABILITIES













992,555













1,149,288









158,376





























YUANBAO INC.









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of December 31,









2024













As of March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB









USD













MEZZANINE EQUITY:































Series Seed convertible redeemable preferred





shares (US$0.0001 par value; 30,769,231 and





30,769,231 shares authorized, issued





and outstanding as of December 31, 2024





and March 31, 2025, respectively)









692,051













695,316









95,817













Series Angel convertible redeemable





preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value;





21,978,022 and 21,978,022 shares





authorized, issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025,





respectively)









495,921













497,729









68,589













Series B convertible redeemable preferred





shares (US$0.0001 par value; 45,315,510





and 45,315,510 shares authorized, issued





and outstanding as of December 31, 2024





and March 31, 2025, respectively)









1,028,888













1,027,703









141,621













Series C-1 convertible redeemable preferred





shares (US$0.0001 par value; 37,373,616





and 37,373,616 shares authorized, issued





and outstanding as of December 31, 2024





and March 31, 2025, respectively)









851,362













833,372









114,842













Series C-2 convertible redeemable preferred





shares (US$0.0001 par value; 15,650,202





and 15,650,202 shares authorized, issued





and outstanding as of December 31, 2024





and March 31, 2025, respectively)









352,660













345,176









47,567















TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY













3,420,882

















3,399,296













468,436













































SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT:































Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,





348,913,419 and 348,913,419 shares





authorized, 106,994,625 and 106,994,625





shares issued, 106,994,625 and





106,994,625 shares outstanding as of





December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025,





respectively)









71













71









10













Additional paid-in capital









198,664













215,743









29,730













Statutory reserves









80,975













80,975









11,159













Accumulated deficit









(1,932,128





)









(1,615,440





)





(222,614





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









18,621













18,305









2,522















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT













(1,633,797









)













(1,300,346









)









(179,193









)













TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT













2,779,640

















3,248,238













447,619

































YUANBAO INC.









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)

























For the three months ended,

























March 31, 2024

















March 31, 2025





























RMB

















RMB













USD















Revenues





674,536













970,056









133,677















Operating costs and expenses*:







































Operations and support





(38,332





)









(44,756





)





(6,168





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(428,867





)









(493,150





)





(67,958





)









General and administrative expenses





(44,211





)









(66,640





)





(9,183





)









Research and development expenses





(37,212





)









(76,098





)





(10,487





)











Total operating costs and expenses









(548,622









)













(680,644









)









(93,796









)













Other income:







































Interest income





6,017













5,228









720













Exchange gains/(loss)





34













(138





)





(19





)









Investment income





142













6,879









948













Others, net





791













439









60















Income before income taxes









132,898

















301,820













41,590















Income tax expenses





(47





)









(6,718





)





(926





)











Net income









132,851

















295,102













40,664















Accretion to preferred shares redemption value





(64,607





)









21,586









2,975















Net income attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders









68,244

















316,688













43,639





















































Net income









132,851

















295,102













40,664

















Other comprehensive income/(loss):







































Foreign currency translation adjustments





396













(316





)





(44





)











Total comprehensive income









133,247

















294,786













40,620















Accretion to preferred shares redemption value





(64,607





)









21,586









2,975















Comprehensive income attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders









68,640

















316,372













43,595





















































Net income per share attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders







































Basic





0.83













2.98









0.41













Diluted





0.49













1.08









0.15



















































Net income per ADS attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders







































Basic





4.97













17.87









2.46













Diluted





2.95













6.46









0.89



















































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share







































Basic





82,325,900













106,358,492









106,358,492













Diluted





270,332,095













273,915,113









273,915,113

















































*Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows：























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









USD











Operations and support





-









(11





)





(2





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(4,626





)





(3,730





)





(514





)









General and administrative expenses





(12,105





)





(8,437





)





(1,163





)









Research and development expenses





(4,067





)





(4,901





)





(675





)











Total









(20,798









)









(17,079









)









(2,354









)











**Each ADS represents six ordinary shares.



















YUANBAO INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)









(All amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









USD











Net income





132,851





295,102





40,664









Add:





















Share-based compensation expenses





20,798





17,079





2,354











Non-GAAP adjusted net income









153,649









312,181









43,018









