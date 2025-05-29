Yuanbao Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 5, 2025

Yuanbao Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on June 5, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

Yuanbao Inc., a major online insurance distributor in China, will announce its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 5, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time the same day to discuss these results, and participants must register online in advance to receive access information. Yuanbao is focused on delivering innovative, technology-driven insurance solutions to over ten million customers, enhancing engagement through collaboration with insurance carriers. For further details, both live and archived webcasts of the call will be accessible on their investor relations website, and contact information is provided for inquiries.

Potential Positives

Yuanbao Inc. is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to timely communication with shareholders.

Theearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for investors to gain insights directly from the company's management, fostering engagement with stakeholders.

The company highlights its position as a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, illustrating its strong market presence and innovative approach in the industry.

Yuanbao Inc. serves over ten million insurance consumers, showcasing its extensive reach and impact within the insurance sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release announces the upcoming unaudited financial results, which may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's current financial performance.



The timing of the results release before the U.S. market opens may be perceived as strategic, suggesting potential issues that the company is managing discreetly.



There is no mention of any positive financial projections or achievements, which could imply that the company is underperforming relative to expectations.

FAQ

When will Yuanbao Inc. release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Yuanbao Inc. will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on June 5, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

What time is Yuanbao'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2025.

How can I register for theearnings conference call

Participants can complete online registration at least 15 minutes before the call using the provided link.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

A live and archived webcast will be available on Yuanbao's investor relations website at ir.yb-inc.com.

What technology does Yuanbao Inc. use for its services?

Yuanbao uses a proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies to deliver customized insurance solutions.

BEIJING, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuanbao Inc. (“Yuanbao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YB), a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, June 5, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2025 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.





Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa888df307303472fb71951c383b5a7ba







Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



ir.yb-inc.com



.







About Yuanbao Inc.







Yuanbao Inc. is a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, committed to protecting health and well-being through innovative technology. Leveraging its proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies, Yuanbao delivers customized insurance solutions from its partnered insurance carriers to over ten million insurance consumers throughout the entire insurance lifecycle, ranging from personalized recommendations to post-sales services. Through deep collaboration with insurance carriers and the use of data-driven insights, Yuanbao empowers carriers to tailor flagship products, enhances consumer engagement, and drives scalable and efficient distribution.





For more information, please visit



ir.yb-inc.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:





Yuanbao Inc.





E-mail:



ir@yb-inc.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Hui Fan





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



yb@thepiacentegroup.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



yb@thepiacentegroup.com





