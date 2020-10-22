Yuan will fluctuate around a reasonably balanced level - China regulator

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan will still fluctuate around a reasonably balanced level, said an official from China's foreign exchange regulator at a news conference on Friday.

The yuan has been more stable than expected and has maintained relatively high flexibility, said Wang Chunying, the spokeswoman for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Monitoring of inbound and outbound capital flows will be stepped up, said Wang.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

