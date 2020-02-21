Yuan weakens to near 2-1/2 mth low as coronavirus worries weigh

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a near 2-1/2-month low against the dollar on Friday and was set for another losing week, dragged down by worries over the coronavirus epidemic in the country and the rising number of infections reported abroad.

Prior to the market opening on Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the daily midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.021 per dollar, 184 pips or 0.26% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0026.

It was the weakest since Dec. 12, and it was 81 pips weaker than Reuters' forecast.

The weaker fixing pulled the spot yuan lower. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0261 per dollar and fell to a low of 7.0381, the weakest level since Dec. 11.

As of midday, spot yuan was changing hands at 7.0282, 52 pips softer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the day at this level, it would have lost 0.6% against the dollar this week.

"We see upside risks to the dollar/yuan at present but expect the pair to trade lower in the medium term given improvement in China's coronavirus situation," Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank said in a note.

Some traders also said the strength in the greenback have also discouraged them from building up long positions in the yuan for now.

Disruption caused by the epidemic has already hit the world's second largest economy and led the central bank to deliver a slew of easing measures, including an interest rate cut on Thursday. Analysts expect more such moves.

"We expect that if Covid-19 continues to spread for another quarter, the central bank will need to ease again by a 0.5 percentage point cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and 10 basis points cut in seven-day reverse repo, 1-year medium-term lending facility and 1-year loan prime rate," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING.

"However, if there is no increase in the rate of new cases, we expect more broad-based policy support from the government and the central bank."

The global dollar index .DXY traded at 99.84 as of midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0398 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.021

7.0026

-0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0282

7.023

-0.07%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.10%

Spot change YTD

-0.92%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.76%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.42 93.54 -0.1 Dollar index 99.84 99.865 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0398 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1016 -1.13% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

