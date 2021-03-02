Yuan weakens slightly as Chinese regulator flags inflow risks

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan softened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as a top banking regulator said China is studying effective measures to manage capital inflows to prevent global turbulence from affecting the domestic market.

Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, expressed wariness of the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign markets. He also flagged the risk of significant capital inflows into China.

But the yuan remains range-bound with traders expecting the market to stay calm as investors look for fresh direction from a key political conference in Beijing that starts on Friday.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXSopened at 6.4675 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4725 at midday, slightly weaker than Monday's close.

That came despite the People's Bank of China setting the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4625 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4754.

Global markets are starting to see side effects of fiscal and monetary policy steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Guo on Tuesday, adding that China was studying measures to manage capital inflows.

Guo's comments may have shed some light on the upcoming policy guidance from the National People's Congress (NPC), said Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

This reflects "regulators' concern over asset bubble and capital inflow risk," he wrote.

Although most traders agree that the yuan will likely continue to be range-bound in the short-term, analysts were divided over longer-term trends.

China Construction Bank said the yuan still has room to appreciate against the dollar.

However, Founder Securities economist Yan Se said that yuan would face downward pressure in the four quarter, when the U.S. economy is expected to recover more solidly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yuan market at 5:13AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4625

6.4754

0.20%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4728

6.4673

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.16%

Spot change YTD

0.86%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.87%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4815 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6497 -2.82% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

