Yuan weakens as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh on sentiment

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Friday on a softer daily fixing and amid broad concern over ties between the world's two largest economies, but the move was limited by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain a dovish stance.

The greenback sat near two-year lows on Wednesday ahead of the Fed's policy review, with a grim outlook for the U.S. economy leading some to expect the Fed to hint at other ways of loosening policy.

Around midday on Wednesday, the global dollar index =USD was at 93.684, down from the previous close of 93.76.

Despite the dollar's losses, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9969 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.9895.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS began trading at 7.0020 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0028 at midday, just 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

"The dollar index has weakened recently, but the market is still digesting the impact of the Sino-U.S. situation so it's not going to swing to (yuan) appreciation so quickly. In the near term, the market lacks direction," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Traders said that the yuan could strengthen as month-end dollar demand that has helped to support the U.S. currency against the yuan eases, provided that ties between Washington and Beijing stabilise.

Tensions between the two powers have ratcheted higher this week as China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday.

Beijing had ordered the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 91.42, weaker than the previous day's 91.52.

The yuan market at 4:21AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9969

6.9895

-0.11%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0028

7.002

-0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.08%

Spot change YTD

-0.57%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.19%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.42 91.52 -0.1 Dollar index 93.684 93.76 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0028 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1406 -2.01% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

