Yuan weakens as pandemic fears shake risk appetite

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Friday, dragged by a massive global selloff in risk assets as investors panicked about the fast spread of the coronavirus, however, growing expectations of a U.S. rate cut slowed the Chinese currency's fall against the dollar.

World stock markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, while Chinese shares fell more than 3% on Friday morning. .SS

The yuan CNY=CFXS opened onshore trade at 7.0030 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0105 at midday, 60 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Broader dollar losses driven by surging bets the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as next month helped slow the Chinese currency's decline on Friday.

The yuan has remained "relatively resilient", compared with other major Asian currencies, said a trader at a foreign bank, thanks largely to a weaker dollar and signs infection on the mainland are stabilising.

"If global stock markets continue falling and risk aversion sentiment strengthens further, the yuan will weaken," he said, adding the yuan's movements would be highly dependent on Chinese stock and bond markets.

Mainland China - where the virus originated late last year - reported 327 new cases on Friday, the lowest since Jan. 23. But new infections reported overseas have now surpassed those in China.

"Elevated uncertainty on growth outlook coupled with monetary easing (in China) will weigh on the yuan," Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia Strategy at SEB said in a note, maintaining her forecast of the offshore yuan CNH=D3 to finish the year at 7.15 per dollar.

If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at its midday level, it would have gained a marginal 0.2% for the week, reflecting broad dollar weakness.

Separately, investors will pay close attention to China's February data to gauge the scale of disruption from the virus epidemic on the broader economy.

Economists expect China's official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February to show the factory sector contracted at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis. The PMI is due on Saturday.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 98.479 at midday from the previous close of 98.508.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0165 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0066

7.0215

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0105

7.0045

-0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

-0.67%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.06%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.54 93.55 0.0 Dollar index 98.479 98.508 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0165 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0733 -0.94% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

