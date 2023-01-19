Yuan weakens as jump in China COVID hospitalizations clouds growth outlook

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Friday against the U.S. dollar as concerns about the economy's recovery trajectory weighed on investors' minds after data showed COVID hospitalisations had reached the highest since the pandemic began.

The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in China rose by 70% to 63,307 in the week through to Jan. 15, according to a weekly World Health Organization report on Thursday.

The data compounded concerns that the COVID wave is spreading to rural areas with poor medical facilities, as millions of urban workers start travelling back to their home towns for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Saturday.

"While the spread (to rural areas) is expected to some extent, in the unfortunate event of a variant of concern then risk appetite could take a hit," said Christopher Wong, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7633 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7812 at midday, 74 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.16% away from the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7702 per U.S. dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.7674. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

Ahead of the long holiday, trading in the onshore yuan CNYSPTVOL=CFXT remained thin, at $6.9 billion, compared with a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

For the week through to midday Friday, the yuan has dropped 1.2%, though it is still up 1.75% so far this year.

China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for a fifth month on Friday as expected, leaving the one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.65% and 4.3% respectively. Still, analysts expect more easing ahead.

"The central bank's goal is to further lower the lending costs to support the property sector, so we expect a slight reduction in the five-year rate" which is the benchmark for mortgages, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Weighed down by COVID lockdowns and a severe property slump, China's economy grew just 3% in 2022, far below the official target. But analysts polled by Reuters believe growth will likely rebound to 4.95% this year after strict COVID curbs were abruptly lifted in December.

A report by Bank of America on Friday showed that while inter-city travel has rebounded to above the levels seen in 2020, which was the peak of the pandemic, 62% of the respondents in their internal survey chose not to travel for a holiday.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 102.065 from the previous close of 102.058.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.01% ahead of the onshore spot at 6.7808 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.6337 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.22% appreciation within 12 months.

