Yuan weakens ahead of Fed as COVID worries trump stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan slightly weakened against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike and as lingering concerns over domestic COVID-19 cases overshadowed optimism about Beijing's efforts to stimulate the economy.

Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7527 at midday, 7 pips weaker than the previous late session close, despite the central bank setting a firmer midpoint.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates again on Wednesday by 75 basis points, with the market focused on any clues about the future pace of tightening.

China reported 976 new coronavirus cases for July 25, including 148 symptomatic cases, up from 800 new cases a day earlier.

Maybank said in a report that sentiment continues to be curbed by COVID uncertainties, while "eyes are also on the Biden -Xi call by the end of July, and whether the U.S. will call off a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan - an act that could escalate tensions between the U.S. and China."

The anxiety weighed on sentiment, which had benefited from signs that China is stepping up its support for the economy.

A source told Reuters on Monday that China will launch a $44 billion real estate fund to help property developers resolve a crippling debt crisis.

China has also pledged credit support to tourism and culture firms that are facing operational challenges.

Alibaba's plan to apply for primary listing in Hong Kong also seems to have aided yuan sentiment in morning trading, according to Maybank.

Traders will also monitor China's Politburo meeting likely to be convened on July 29.

"China's leadership may reiterate support for reasonable housing demand, while emphasising the need for project completion, in response to the recent mortgage boycott," Standard Chartered wrote in a report.

A possible slowdown in the pace of U.S. rate hikes following this week's meeting could drag on the dollar and benefit the yuan.

"The USD Index, or DXY might have seen its high for the year," DBS wrote in a note on Tuesday.

The yuan market at 4:53AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7483

6.7543

0.09%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7527

6.752

-0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.07%

Spot change YTD

-5.89%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.57%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.419 106.483 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7563 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7114 0.55% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

