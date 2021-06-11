Yuan up slightly as markets take U.S. inflation spike in stride

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain as the dollar failed to get a lift from accelerating U.S. inflation, with markets largely agreeing with the Federal Reserve that rising consumer prices will be transitory.

Data overnight showed annual U.S. consumer prices rose the most in nearly 13 years as a reopening economy boosted demand for travel-related services, and one-off factors provided enough reasons for traders to go along with the Fed's narrative. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a one-week high of 6.3856 per dollar, 116 pips or 0.18% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3972.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3853 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3868 at midday, 60 pips firmer than the previous close, and is set to finish the week with modest gains.

Investors are now expected to switch their attention to the Fed's policy meeting next week for clues on changes to monetary policy, traders say. Any shift in policy rhetoric could stoke volatility in major currencies.

"Both yuan and the dollar were likely to continue trading in ranges before the Fed meeting," said a trader at a foreign bank.

He said that Chinese regulators have also taken a sanguine approach to domestic inflation, and recent comments around the yuan should stabilise the markets for the time being.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang told a financial forum a day earlier that inflation is "basically under control" and the central bank would keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable.

The yuan has recently raised eye brows, as it has risen sharply by around 12% against the dollar since May 2020 and hit its strongest levels in more than three years.

"PBOC Governor Yi Gang reaffirmed that the current level of accommodation is appropriate," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.

Separately, official data showed that China's foreign exchange deposits continued to grow and hit a record high of $1.01 trillion at the end of May, boosted by huge trade surplus and continued capital inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds.

By midday, the dollar index =USD measured against a basket of key currencies fell to 89.994 from the previous close of 90.074, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.382 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3856

6.3972

0.18%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3868

6.3928

0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.02%

Spot change YTD

2.22%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.59%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 97.81 97.92 -0.1 Dollar index 89.994 90.074 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.382 0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.5419 -2.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

