Yuan unfazed by China's expected GDP contraction, set for first weekly loss in 4

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - The yuan held its own against the dollar on Friday as investors shrugged off grim China first-quarter data that showed the coronavirus-hit economy contracted for the first time on record.

The world's second-largest economy shrank 6.8% in January-March from a year earlier, the first such decline since at least 1992 when quarterly records were first published.

While slightly worse than market consensus, some estimates had been much worse. Markets are now focusing on how long it will take activity to recover, and how much more stimulus authorities are likely to announce to stop mounting job losses.

One trader at a Chinese bank saying the numbers were "just as bad as" the market had thought, and they didn't create much volatility in the currency market in morning trade.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0695 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0802 at midday, 18 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If spot yuan finishes the late night session at midday levels, it would have posted its first weekly loss to the dollar in four, shedding 0.6%.

The dollar has been buoyed this week as worries about the massive economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic prompt investors to dump riskier assets and look for havens.

Meanwhile, markets expect Beijing to step up support measures further as the economy struggles to its feet, with another cut to the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) anticipated on Monday.

"The development of the coronavirus pandemic and the announcement of China's stimulus plan will continue to drive the RMB market, while the RMB exchange rate will prove to be resilient to the PBOC's renewed easing cycle given the still wide PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

"In light of the relatively high unemployment rate and slow economic recovery, I don't think the central bank would tighten its monetary money, even marginally, in the near term," said Jacqueline Rong, senior China economist at BNP Paribas in Beijing.

Reflecting the shock to the economy, the yuan saw its worst quarterly performance in two years in the first quarter, but some analysts believe it could rebound in the current quarter.

"What's different this time is that China can't rely on external demand. There is no point in weakening your currency to support exports right now," said Ben Luk, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets in Hong Kong.

"Instead, we could see a strengthening currency to alleviate stress on imports... We could see a stronger CNY going into the second half," he added.

Prior to market opening on Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0718 per dollar, only 4 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0714.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.822 at midday from the previous close of 99.898.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.083 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0411 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0718

7.0714

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0802

7.082

0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.12%

Spot change YTD

-1.65%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.90%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.65 93.91 -0.3 Dollar index 99.822 99.898 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.083 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.137 -0.91% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

