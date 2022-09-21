Yuan touches 26-month low, deviation from guidance at widest since 2020

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened to a 26-month low against a rising dollar on Wednesday, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on policy settings, while its deviation from official guidance hit its widest since the early COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.

Depreciation pressure is mounting on the yuan with several overseas central banks expected to aggressively raise interest rates this week to tame high inflation. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate rise later on Wednesday. FRX/FEDWATCH

The Fed's monetary tightening trajectory could affect its peers' decisions and major currencies. Its widening divergence with the Chinese central bank, which has kept rates low, has piled particular pressure on the yuan.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC continued to set a firmer-than-expected official midpoint fixing CNY=PBOC to slow the yuan's decline.

The guidance was set at 6.9536 per dollar, 68 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9468, the softest since Aug. 12, 2020.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan rate CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0278 per dollar and slumped to a low of 7.0460, the softest level since July 6, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.0442, down 266 pips from the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed suit and weakened past 7.05 per dollar for first time since July 2020. It traded at 7.0502 around midday.

"As the gap between the spot and fix is widened, we anticipate depreciation pressure could increase should the spot reach the upper bound of the trading band," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The gap between onshore yuan and the official midpoint stood at 906 pips, the widest since Feb 2020.

The spot yuan rate is only allowed to trade in a narrow 2% range around the daily midpoint, and Wednesday's guidance kept the range to 6.8145 to 7.0927.

Some currency traders said the yuan weakness may persist for the time being, weighed down by the Fed's hawkish rate hikes.

"Markets will closely watch the Fed remarks after the rate decision for more clues on the future trajectory," said a trader at a foreign bank.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9536

6.9468

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0442

7.0176

-0.38%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.30%

Spot change YTD

-9.78%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.49%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0502 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.932 0.31% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

