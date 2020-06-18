Yuan ticks up as Beijing signals more economic support

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed on Thursday, despite a weaker guidance rate and a steady U.S. dollar, as China's top policymakers vowed to keep cash abundant in financial markets and further support growth.

China's economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus outbreak but demand remains soft amid job losses and concerns about the risk of a second wave of infections.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened 0.1% to 7.0764 per dollar by midday and the offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed 0.09%, while the greenback inched down merely 0.04% against a basket of major currencies to 97.029. =USD

Prior to the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint guidance rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0903, weaker than Reuters' estimate of 7.0866.

Yuan strength gathered momentum in morning trade as Vice Premier Liu He told a forum in prepared remarks that China should make monetary policy more flexible, keep liquidity reasonably ample and that the world's second-largest economy was improving. .

"There is now expectation that there will be more support for the economy. Previously there were some worries about both COVID-19 and the central bank staying prudent in its policy," said Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong.

The capital Beijing has seen coronavirus cases rise to 158 in the past week which has sparked fears of a return to tough social restrictions that could hobble chances for recovery after the economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction on record.

The PBOC cut rates on 14-day reverse repos on Thursday, injecting a net 40 billion yuan, while the finance ministry auctioned 100 billion yuan of anti-epidemic special treasury bonds at lower-than-expected yields.

A trader in Shanghai said hopes of looser monetary policy was supportive for market sentiment, but another said safe haven demand in global markets would continue to weigh on the yuan.

"Problems such as the pandemic and the bubble in U.S. stocks are still there," he said.

The yuan market at 0359 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0903

7.0873

-0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0764

7.0835

0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.20%

Spot change YTD

-1.60%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.96%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.89 91.79 0.1 Dollar index 97.029 97.072 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0696 0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.19 -1.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin, Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

