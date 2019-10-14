Yuan surges to 2-month high on trade progress

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to a two-month high against the dollar on Monday, boosted by signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations that raised hopes for an end to the long trade war.

Both onshore and offshore yuan CNY=CFXS, CNH=D3 strengthened more than half a percent in morning trade, a dramatic move for a currency that usually wavers in a wafer-thin range.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, though officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done.

"China and the U.S. managed to reach the substantial phase one trade deal, offering a respite for investors worrying about the outbreak of full-blown war," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said.

The onshore spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0827 per dollar and jumped to a high of 7.0494 at one point in morning trade, the strongest since Aug. 19.

As of midday, the spot rate was changing hands at 7.0517, 373 pips stronger than the previous late session close. If it holds the gains at the late night close, it will become onshore yuan's best session in around a month.

Several traders said whether gains in the yuan will be sustained, depends largely on developments in trade negotiations in the near term.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both scheduled to attend the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in Chile next month. Trump hinted that a written agreement could be signed there.

A trader at a Chinese bank expects the yuan to trade in a range of 7.0 to 7.1 per dollar before the Trump-Xi summit.

"The market will watch closely whether a partial deal will be documented in the next one month for both leaders to sign officially in mid-November," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Investors had speculated whether the central bank would lift its official yuan midpoint fixing on Monday, as the deal between the world's two largest economies had also touched on currency.

The partial deal covers agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections.

However, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0725 per dollar prior to market open, just 2 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0727.

Monday's fixing, similar to what had happened in the past month, continued to be set at around the 7.0370 per dollar level and remained slightly stronger than market projections.

The guidance rate did not send "the clearest of signals that the PBOC will soon embark on a stronger yuan policy," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader said in a note.

"Before jumping to conclusions, we need to monitor the reference rates for the rest of the week and beyond."

Mizuho's Cheung said he reckons the PBOC is likely to keep the yuan stable until the APEC summit before officially signing the currency pact.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 98.408 at midday from the previous close of 98.301.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.052 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0408 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0725

7.0727

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0517

7.089

0.53%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.29%

Spot change YTD

-2.53%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.37%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.86 91.58 0.3 Dollar index 98.408 98.301 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.052 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1107 -0.54% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

