Yuan steady on firmer fixing, return of some calm in oil markets

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The yuan was steady against the dollar on Thursday as a firmer greenback was offset by a stronger-than-expected official midpoint fixing, and as some calm returned to markets jolted by this week's collapse in crude prices.

The dollar, however, held its ground against a basket of currencies .DXY, underlining that sentiment remained fragile despite crude's rebound from an unprecedented plunge. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0887 per dollar, 16 pip firmer than the previous fix of 7.0903.

Contrary to a widely anticipated lower official guidance rate, the central bank lifted the midpoint higher, discouraging investors from selling the yuan in the spot market.

The official midpoint was 59 pips firmer than Reuters' estimates of 7.0946.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0825 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0853 at midday, 20 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Several yuan traders said they are focussed on the upcoming key European Council meeting and the initial U.S. jobless claim data for the latest health check on the global economy, which has been pummeled by the pandemic and is widely expected to slump to its worst recession since the 1930s depression.

A trader at a foreign bank said overseas events were likely to support the dollar, seen as a safe-haven during times of economic and markets turmoil.

Separately, as China has gradually resumed production, some market participants said recent data could offer a clearer picture of the recovery path in the world's largest economy.

"The fog is lifting, and the data is becoming a more useful guide through it," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp said in a note.

"With China beginning to release more post-COVID shutdown data, a few takeaways are poignant. The differential between the sharp recovery in factory activity and retail sales is glaring. While the factories are coming back online, it does not force people to buy things."

The latest Reuters poll suggested the Chinese economy will slowly recover from its first quarterly contraction since current records began, but they warned of a likely recession if conditions worsen again due to the pandemic.

The poll found China's gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to grow just 1.3% in the current quarter year-on-year, after contracting 6.8% in January-March.

The global dollar index =USD was off at 100.44 at midday from the previous close of 100.47.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0966 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0887

7.0903

0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0853

7.0833

-0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.05%

Spot change YTD

-1.72%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.81%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.91 93.87 0.0 Dollar index 100.44 100.47 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0966 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1497 -0.85% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

