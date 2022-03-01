Yuan steady, but plunging rouble supports basket index at 6-1/2-year high

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, while its value against major trading partners continued to hover at a 6-1/2-year high, reflecting sharp depreciation in the Russian rouble after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily yuan midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3351 per dollar prior to market opening on Wednesday, 337 pips or 0.53% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3014.

The much weakened yuan official guidance, which largely matched market forecasts, pushed the yuan's trade weighted CFETS basket index .CFSCNYI up 2.64% year-to-date to 105.18, where losses in the rouble contributed about 65% of the gains, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

The rouble's sizable losses against both the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan translated to rises to the basket index, despite the Russian currency only counting for 3.66% of the CFETS basket. The Russian unit has plunged about 45% against the dollar RUB= and weakened more than 25% to the yuan CNYRUB=.

"As China is not directly involved in this geopolitical event, the low volatility of the yuan seems to have attracted safe haven flows, pushing the Chinese currency to a recent years' high," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ.

"We believe (Chinese) policymakers are paying close attention to the heightened geopolitical risk. The authorities may reassess the timing and intensity of support measures for (economic) growth."

Yeung does not expect the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine will prompt the PBOC to alter its monetary policy stance.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3131 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3126 at midday, 13 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Some analysts argued that China may not be completely immune to the Ukraine crisis as higher energy prices could drive domestic inflation.

"After all, indirect impact through higher energy prices and potential supply shortages can't be completely ignored," analysts at MUFG Bank said in a note.

"And the continued further worsening of the Chinese economy, and (expected) Federal Reserve rate hike this month would also help push CNY slightly weaker against USD."

The Japanese bank revised its yuan forecast to 6.35 per dollar at the end of the first quarter, up from 6.4 previously.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 97.424 from the previous close of 97.409, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3153 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3351

6.3014

-0.53%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3126

6.3113

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.36%

Spot change YTD

0.67%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

31.11%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 105.04 104.52 0.5 Dollar index 97.424 97.409 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3153 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4388 -1.61% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

