Yuan steady as easing inflation raises hopes of policy support

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - The yuan was broadly steady against the dollar on Tuesday, as easing consumer inflation fanned hopes of stronger support by the Chinese central bank and countered strength in the greenback.

China's factory prices fell at the sharpest rate in four years in April, while consumer inflation grew at the slowest pace since September, as pandemic pressures remained despite efforts to get the economy back on track after the first quarterly economic contraction on record.

"Falling CPI inflation will provide Beijing more policy space to roll out stimulus measures to offset the impact of COVID-19 on the economy," said Lu Ting, economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.

Currency traders said the PBOC's pledge for more policy support over the weekend had improved market sentiment, while Tuesday's data alleviated concerns that inflationary risks would be an impediment to stronger monetary easing.

The first-quarter monetary policy implementation report from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not repeat its long-standing vow to refrain from "flood-like" stimulus to support growth, reinforcing signs of more policy measures.

Premier Li Keqiang was also reported saying on Monday that China would step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the country's development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0919 per dollar, 150 pips or 0.21% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0769.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0943 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0963 at midday, 25 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

"Though we expect a lot of liquidity injections from the PBOC, which could push down interest rates, we do not expect such moves to put depreciation pressure on the yuan," Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said in a note.

Pang expects the yuan to finish the second quarter at 7.15 per dollar but rebound to 6.9 at the year-end.

Analysts expect more monetary easing soon, although Beijing is also likely to deploy fiscal stimulus.

But a trader at a Chinese bank said strength in the U.S. currency could not be ignored as the dollar index has rebounded to above the 100 level, which should exert pressure on the yuan.

The dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by increasing safe-haven demand amid growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections, which sent riskier currencies lower.FRX/

The dollar index =USD traded at 100.24 as of midday from the previous close of 100.21.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.105 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0919

7.0769

-0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0963

7.0988

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

-1.88%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.63%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.39 93.29 0.1 Dollar index 100.24 100.21 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.105 -0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1943 -1.42% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

