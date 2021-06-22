Yuan steady as dollar pauses ahead of Fed chief's testimony

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan steadied even as the central bank set the mid-point at 1-1/2-month lows on Tuesday, as the resurgent dollar paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's testimony to Congress.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4640 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, roughly flat from the previous late session close.

At the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4613 per dollar, the lowest since May 7.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped below 92, as its recent spurt - triggered by tightening expectations - showed signs of fatigue.

The yuan also found support from sustained needs from companies to convert their dollar holdings into the Chinese currency, and continuous foreign inflows.

"Foreign funds continue to flow into RMB assets such as Chinese government bonds and A-share leaders, which formed positive feedback on the RMB exchange rate," said CSOP Asset Management said in its market outlook.

Traders will also be looking for fresh cues from the Fed.

The U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job market gains, but inflation has "increased notably in recent months," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony for a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"This week, we'll pay attention to the Fed talks, and will keep our overnight exposure limited," said a trader at a foreign bank.

The yuan market at 0504 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4613

6.4546

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4653

6.4653

0.00%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

0.97%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

28.01%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 97.84 97.83 0.0 Dollar index 91.983 91.911 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4692 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6378 -2.66% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.