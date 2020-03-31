Yuan steady after PMI bounce, but set for biggest monthly loss since Aug

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan was steady against the dollar on Tuesday, unable to make much headway despite an unexpected expansion in factory activity in March as the global fallout from coronavirus pandemic kept it on course for its worst month in seven.

If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have weakened 1.4% to the dollar for the month, the biggest monthly loss since August 2019.

Traders said despite the yuan's losses in March, it fared better compared with other Asian peers as the Chinese central bank was believed to have actively used its so-called counter-cyclical factor in the midpoint fixing to limit losses.

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low a month earlier, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand slumps.

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0851 per dollar, 404 pips or 0.57% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0447, the weakest since March 24.

In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0970 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0894 at midday, 0.1% firmer than the previous late session close.

Several traders said an unexpected expansion in China's official manufacturing activity gauge appeared to support the yuan, but gains were limited by signs of dollar liquidity tightness and an overall bounce in the U.S. currency.

Traders were scrambling to acquire dollars to square their books for month-end administrative requirements, forcing many institutions swap yuan for dollars in forwards markets. This action pressured the swap curve and spot rate.

Analysts at China Construction Bank said they expect the yuan to gain some momentum once the coronavirus situation is contained overseas, reducing safe-haven demand for the dollar.

"Although the yuan will have downside pressure in the short term, it does not have huge room for depreciation," they said in a note, expecting the yuan to swing in a range of 6.98 to 7.18 per dollar in April.

They recommend selling the dollar when the spot rate trades on the weaker side of 7.1 per dollar.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 99.262 at midday from the previous close of 99.181.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1006 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0851

7.0447

-0.57%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0894

7.0975

0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

-1.78%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.74%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1006 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1445 -0.83% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

