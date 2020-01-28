Yuan steadies, sentiment still fragile as markets eye China virus, wait for Fed

The yuan steadied a little after slipping to its weakest level in a month in offshore trade on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on lingering anxiety about the widening economic fallout from a new coronavirus in China.
