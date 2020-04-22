Yuan steadies from over 2-week low, China stimulus expected

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - The yuan on Wednesday edged off its lowest against the dollar in over two-weeks, with investors expecting China to roll out a massive stimulus package soon to cushion economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0903 per dollar, 151 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0752, the weakest since April 7.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0850 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0852 by midday, 73 pips weaker than the previous late session close, but still stronger than Tuesday's low of 7.0982, which was its weakest in over two weeks.

"Beijing is ramping up its policy support for virus-hit firms and households, resulting in an inevitably bigger fiscal deficit," said Lu Ting, economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.

"We expect Beijing to soon deliver a large stimulus package worth around 10% of GDP or about 10 trillion yuan to combat the worst recession in decades."

Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank in Singapore said he expects the central bank would continue to maintain stability in the yuan for the time being.

"The most prevailing counter-argument among others, is that China should depreciate its currency to boost exports. In theory, this is correct, but if the Chinese yuan weakens, there is little doubt that all other EM currencies would depreciate at a more rapid pace," Zhou said in a note.

"In addition, the real issue at this juncture is extremely soft demand, which is obviously reflected in the oil crash," he said.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 100.26 at midday from the previous close of 100.2.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0973 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0903

7.0752

-0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0852

7.0925

0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

-1.72%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.81%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.92 93.79 0.1 Dollar index 100.26 100.2 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0973 -0.17% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1595 -0.97% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

