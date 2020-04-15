Yuan softens on weaker guidance, cut in borrowing costs

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank nudged its midpoint fixing to the weak side of analyst estimates and cut a medium-term funding rate to a record low as it ramped up efforts to bolster the economy from the coronavirus hit.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS traded 0.13% softer at 7.0545 per dollar at midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened 0.12% to 7.0554 per dollar.

Prior to the onshore open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0402 per dollar, slightly weaker than the Reuters estimate of 7.0389. The yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% range on either side of the fixing each day.

"It is a sign that China does not want the renminbi to strengthen continuously and wants to keep the renminbi relatively stable," said Carie Li, Hong Kong-based economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank. "Having a strong currency is not good for exports at a time when external demand is very weak."

With the yuan on the back foot, demand for dollars was strong in the morning session, said two traders in Shanghai. But they added there was little incentive to place big bets on the yuan ahead of first quarter China GDP data on Friday.

China's economy faces its first contraction since at least 1992 in the first quarter, after the coronavirus crisis brought business activity to a standstill in the country.

Policymakers have stepped up support to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis but it could take months before economic activity returns to normal.

The PBOC chopped 20 basis points off one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC on Wednesday, taking it to 2.95%, the lowest since the liquidity tool was introduced in 2014.

The move should pave the way for a similar reduction to the country's benchmark loan prime rate, due next Monday, to lower financing costs for companies hit by the pandemic.

"The 20 bp cut in MLF rate was widely expected...but does offer up a chance for the yuan bulls to buy more CNH after USDCNH nudged higher on the rate cut," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a note.

The global dollar index =USD, which came under pressure as risk appetite returned in global markets, regained some strength in Asia morning trade to 98.914, up from the previous close of 98.842.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.55, weaker than the previous close of 93.74.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0402

7.0406

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0545

7.0452

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.20%

Spot change YTD

-1.29%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.32%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.55 93.74 -0.2 Dollar index 98.914 98.842 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0554 -0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.11 -0.98% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

