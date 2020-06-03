Yuan snaps 4-day winning streak as corporate dollar demand kicks in

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - The yuan took a breather on Wednesday after strengthening against the dollar for four straight days, the longest winning streak since mid-January, as companies scooped up dollars to meet seasonal payments.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1074 per dollar, 93 pips firmer than the previous fix. Wednesday's official midpoint continued to be fixed firmer than market expectations.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0908 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.0899 at one point, the strongest since May 13. But it quickly retreated to 7.1104 by midday, 59 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan's recent strength prompted corporates to buy dollars for dividend payments and such demand wiped out gains made earlier in the session.

Analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong usually make dividend payment from May to September.

"The subsequent FX demand could pile obvious pressure on the yuan exchange rate," they said in a note.

"In the short term, the yuan is likely to maintain rangebound trading, chances for both sharp gains or depreciations are limited."

Tighter liquidity put a floor under the currency, some traders said, as market participants expect less liquidity support from the central bank in the coming months.

Yuan forwards continued to hit new highs on Wednesday morning after the PBOC skipped open market operations, intensifying speculation the central bank could switch from monetary easing to credit expansion following its plan to buy back loans to spur lending to smaller businesses.

One-year onshore dollar/yuan swap points CNY1Y=CFXS rose to 980 points, the highest since March 11. The same tenor traded offshore CNH1Y= hit a peak of 1,330 points, the highest since March 2018.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 97.401 from the previous close of 97.572.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1165 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1074

7.1167

0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1104

7.1045

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.04%

Spot change YTD

-2.07%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.40%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.69 91.8 -0.1 Dollar index 97.401 97.572 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1165 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2354 -1.77% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.