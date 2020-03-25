Yuan snaps 3 days of gains, dollar demand stays buoyant

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, snapping three straight days of gains, as companies ramped up demand for the greenback when it dipped below a certain threshold.

The yuan strengthened to a one-week high in early trade as the dollar retreated following the U.S. Federal Reserve's offer of unlimited bond-buying and as risk appetite improved.

But the dollar's pullback triggered corporate demand for the greenback above 7.05 per dollar, forcing the yuan to give up all its intraday gains, domestic currency traders said.

The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0610 per dollar, rose to a high of 7.0491 before changing hands at 7.0680 at midday, 60 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0742 per dollar, 257 pips or 0.36% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0999.

A trader at a Chinese bank said despite the dollar's slower decline, demand for the world's reserve currency was still high as global coronavirus infections continued to rise.

"Companies rushed to buy the dollar on dips and demand remains strong," the trader said, noting both the elevated dollar index and corporate demand curbed yuan gains.

Analysts at Minsheng Securities expect the yuan to face downside pressure in the short term.

"We expect 7.2 per dollar level could be the floor for the yuan in the near term," they said in a note.

They added the yuan will rebound in the long run when the dollar index weakens and foreign investors increase their holdings of yuan-denominated assets for hedging.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 101.499 at midday from the previous close of 102.039.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0788 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0347 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0742

7.0999

0.36%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.068

7.062

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.09%

Spot change YTD

-1.48%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.10%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.26 95.23 0.0 Dollar index 101.499 102.039 -0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0788 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1333 -0.83% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

