Yuan snaps 3-day losing streak on surprise China factory growth, hopes for Fed pause

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Thursday, recouping some ground after three straight days of losses that dragged it to six-month lows.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April, above the 50-point index mark that separates growth from contraction, beating expectations.

This contrasted with official factory activity data on Wednesday which showed a bigger than expected decline on weakening demand, the main reason leading to the yuan's decline in the earlier session.

Still the yuan's gains could be short-lived, as investors will likely need to see more monetary and fiscal support before they change their view that China's post-pandemic recovery is losing steam. The yuan skidded about 2.6% in May, ending the month at its weakest close since Nov. 30.

"Investors seems to have given up hopes on China's growth acceleration. The recent raft of data has not given them a strong conviction on a recovery," said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist for Societe Generale.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1060 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0974 at midday, 116 pips or 0.2% stronger than the previous late session close and 0.01% weaker than the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0965 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 7.0821. The spot rate is allowed to trade in a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 104.227 from the previous close of 104.326.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday pointed towards a rate hike "skip"in June, although governor and vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson said any decision to hold rates steady should not be viewed as the end of its tightening cycle.

Following their comments, Fed funds futures have factored in a 70% chance the Fed will keep rates unchanged next month, up sharply from a 30% probability earlier. The wide interest rate gap between China and the U.S. has been the key factor weighing on the yuan in recent months.

As Chinese equities have slipped to their lowest since November, the decline in equity inflows means that the yuan softness could persist until there are signs of improvement in both investment and consumption, said DBS in a research note on Thursday.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.19% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1111 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.9106 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.90% appreciation within 12 months.

