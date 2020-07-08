Yuan snaps 2-day rally on dollar strength and weaker guidance rate

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese yuan on Wednesday retreated from a near four-month high hit a day earlier, as investors were discouraged a broadly stronger dollar and a weaker-than-expected official yuan guidance rate set by the central bank.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0207 per dollar, 103 pips, or 0.15%, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0310, and the strongest since March 17.

However, traders said the guidance rate came in weaker than their forecasts for a second straight session, with some interpreting it as a sign that the authorities might not want rapid gains in the local currency.

Wednesday's fixing was also 21 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 7.0186.

"My sense is that yuan cannot be too strong from perspective of supporting exports," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, adding keeping the yuan in a range of 6.9 to 7.2 per dollar could be in China's favour.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0220 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0177 at midday, 47 pips weaker than the previous late session close. It hit a high of 7.0002 per dollar on Tuesday, the loftiest level since March 17.

Apart from the weaker-than-expected fixing, traders attributed the yuan's decline to the dollar's strength in global markets, as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States and the return of lockdowns in some countries boosted safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency. FRX/

Traders and analysts noted that recent sharp gains in China's stock market have attracted capital inflows and supported the yuan. .SS

With rallies in equity markets slowing, demand for yuan also eased, noted a trader at a Chinese bank.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading -0.01 percent away from the onshore spot at 7.0183 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0207

7.031

0.15%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0177

7.013

-0.07%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.04%

Spot change YTD

-0.78%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.94%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.54 92.54 0.0 Dollar index 96.937 96.973 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0183 -0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1465 -1.76% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

