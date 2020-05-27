Yuan slumps to 9-mth low on Sino-U.S. tensions, corporate dollar demand

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - The yuan eased to a near nine-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, hit by rising Sino-U.S. tensions following China's proposed security law for Hong Kong and corporate dollar demand.

Friction between the world's two largest economies worsened after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was preparing a response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong this week.

"The main source of the pressure seems to have been a deterioration in U.S.-China relations, as well as concerns about the future of Hong Kong more recently," Capital Economics said in a note.

"And once again, the currency would arguably have fallen by even more than it has were it not for the People's Bank of China (PBOC) gently working against the move."

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1092 per dollar, 201 pips or 0.28% firmer than the previous fix of 7.1293.

Several traders and analysts said Wednesday's fixing came in much stronger than their forecasts and could signal that the authorities are uncomfortable with recent yuan weakness.

Wednesday's midpoint rate was 128 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.1220 per dollar. The official guidance rate was fixed at their lowest levels since 2008 global financial crisis on Monday and Tuesday.

But Wednesday's midpoint failed to lift the yuan. Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1330 per dollar and fell to a low of 7.1595 at one point, the weakest since Sept. 4, 2019.

By midday, spot yuan was changing hands at 7.1549, 189 pips softer than the previous late session close.

"Unless (the central bank) goes rogue with its fixing, the market will not care too much about the midpoint for now," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

"Instead, current Sino-U.S. relations and rising dollar demand due to dividend payments are pressuring the yuan," he added.

Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong usually have higher demand for dollars ahead of dividend payments to overseas shareholders.

Another trader at a Chinese bank said rising corporate demand for dividend payments could suggest corporate clients expect more yuan weakness and wish to lock in requirements now.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1671 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1092

7.1293

0.28%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1549

7.136

-0.26%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.64%

Spot change YTD

-2.68%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.68%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.07 92.49 -0.5 Dollar index 99.129 99.017 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1671 -0.17% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2646 -2.14% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.