Yuan slips to 2-1/2-week low as oil plunge saps risk taking

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a 2-1/2-week low against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as investors fled to safety after crude prices turned negative for the first time in history.

Traders said risk sentiment took a hit after the historic plunge in crude futures as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for fuel and caused massive disruptions in the global economy.

Strength in the dollar from safety flows and worries about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un added more pressure on the Chinese currency.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0840 per dollar and slipped to a low of 7.0924 at one point, the weakest since April 3.

At midday, spot yuan was changing hands at 7.0872, 136 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0752 per dollar, 95 pips or 0.13% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0657, the weakest since April 7.

"Apart from a rebound in the dollar, the slow recovery in the Chinese economy in the second quarter dragged by exports...dented corporate supply of dollars in the market," Li Liuyang, analyst at China Merchants Bank, said in a note.

"And expectations for lower interest rates in China would also have a negative impact on the exchange rate."

He expects the yuan to fall to the weaker side of 7.1 in April and May.

China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. Economists widely expect China will roll out more stimulus measures in the near term.

Terence Wu, strategist at OCBC Bank, said the latest oil market jitters have shifted investor attention "abruptly" to challenging macro circumstances.

"In this context, positives from China's tilt towards further policy support may be quickly forgotten, putting negative pressure on the Asian currencies intraday," Wu said in a note.

China's state planner said on Monday it has plenty of room for manoeuvre in its macroeconomic policy to cushion against the impact of the coronavirus.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 100.14 at midday from the previous close of 99.946.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0977 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0337 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0752

7.0657

-0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0872

7.0736

-0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.17%

Spot change YTD

-1.75%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.78%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.8 93.74 0.1 Dollar index 100.14 99.946 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0977 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1555 -1.12% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

