Yuan slips to 1-week low on investor worries over second wave of virus on mainland

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - The yuan struck a one-week low against the dollar on Monday due to fears that the emergence of a new coronanvirus cluster in Beijing could be the start of a second wave of infection, clouding the outlook for an economic recovery.

Beijing in recent days recorded dozens of new locally transmitted cases, all linked to a major wholesale food market, after weeks with almost no new infections.

"The COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing over the past weekend was apparently a shock to the Chinese government, and we believe the risk of a second wave in China has risen significantly just over the weekend," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

"Markets will likely revise down their expectations of a growth recovery."

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0902 per dollar, 37 pips or 0.05% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0865.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0873 per dollar and eased to a low of 7.0905 at one point, the weakest since June 9.

As of midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 7.0870, 11 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Separately, the PBOC rolled over some maturing medium-term loans earlier in the session while keeping interest rates unchanged for the second straight month in a row. The steady medium-term leding facility (MLF) rate could signal the PBOC will also keep the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Monday.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 97.077 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0817 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0406 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0902

7.0865

-0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.087

7.0859

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.05%

Spot change YTD

-1.75%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.78%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.83 91.68 0.2 Dollar index 97.077 97.175 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0817 0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.201 -1.54% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

